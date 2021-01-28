Guidance

Commercial procurement pipeline for DHSC

A forecast of potential commercial activity over the next 18 months where spend is over £5 million.

Published 28 January 2021
Department of Health and Social Care
England

Details

This forecast is provided for planned procurements of over £5 million. It does not include pipeline data for NHS Test and Trace or the PPE Cell.

All planned procurements listed are subject to change and may not progress to a tender.

The pipeline is published to provide information to potential suppliers to raise awareness of commercial opportunities that may be available with DHSC and how we’re planning to procure those opportunities.

Published 28 January 2021

