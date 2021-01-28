Commercial procurement pipeline for DHSC
A forecast of potential commercial activity over the next 18 months where spend is over £5 million.
Documents
Details
This forecast is provided for planned procurements of over £5 million. It does not include pipeline data for NHS Test and Trace or the PPE Cell.
All planned procurements listed are subject to change and may not progress to a tender.
The pipeline is published to provide information to potential suppliers to raise awareness of commercial opportunities that may be available with DHSC and how we’re planning to procure those opportunities.