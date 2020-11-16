Cohort pool testing for coronavirus (COVID-19)
Information on pooled testing for universities taking part in the pooled testing pilot.
Documents
Details
Pooled testing is a safe and effective way of testing swab samples from several people at the same time. Several swab samples are combined into one plastic tube and are processed together to detect COVID-19.
The pooled testing pilot for universities is separate from the roll-out of rapid result tests (also called lateral flow tests) to university students.
Published 16 November 2020