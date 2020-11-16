Guidance

Cohort pool testing for coronavirus (COVID-19)

Information on pooled testing for universities taking part in the pooled testing pilot.

Published 16 November 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Pooled testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) pilot: guidance for university students

HTML

Pooled testing for coronavirus (COVID-19): instructions (text only)

HTML

Pooled testing for coronavirus (COVID-19): instructions

PDF, 471KB, 10 pages

Details

Pooled testing is a safe and effective way of testing swab samples from several people at the same time. Several swab samples are combined into one plastic tube and are processed together to detect COVID-19.

The pooled testing pilot for universities is separate from the roll-out of rapid result tests (also called lateral flow tests) to university students.

Published 16 November 2020