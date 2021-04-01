Chief Social Workers for Adults' annual report: 2020 to 2021

The seventh annual report from the Chief Social Workers for Adults in England reviews progress to improve social work skills and practice and sets out national priorities for the coming year.

The report describes:

Mark Harvey and Fran Leddra, interim joint Chief Social Workers for Adults, commented:

The Chief Social Workers for Adults annual report is our opportunity to look back over the last year and reflect. However, 2020 was a year like no other and one which proved enormously challenging to our profession. We saw first-hand the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the people and communities we support. We nonetheless continued to be a presence in our communities and on the frontline, providing support and care for those who needed us.

The challenges of the last year highlight just how vital our profession is, how our skills and knowledge can adapt to new situations, how we put people first and continue to support human rights, relationships and social justice. We couldn’t be prouder of the social work profession.