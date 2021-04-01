Chief Social Workers for Adults' annual report: 2020 to 2021
The joint Chief Social Workers for Adults in England, Mark Harvey and Fran Leddra, set out the progress made in improving education, training and practice in adult social work.
Documents
Details
The seventh annual report from the Chief Social Workers for Adults in England reviews progress to improve social work skills and practice and sets out national priorities for the coming year.
The report describes:
- achievements from the last year and progress on the Chief Social Worker’s priorities
- ambitions for the profession including enhancing the leadership role of principal social workers
- ambitions and plans for improving the quality of practice and services, including tackling health inequalities and safeguarding adults
Mark Harvey and Fran Leddra, interim joint Chief Social Workers for Adults, commented:
The Chief Social Workers for Adults annual report is our opportunity to look back over the last year and reflect. However, 2020 was a year like no other and one which proved enormously challenging to our profession. We saw first-hand the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the people and communities we support. We nonetheless continued to be a presence in our communities and on the frontline, providing support and care for those who needed us.
The challenges of the last year highlight just how vital our profession is, how our skills and knowledge can adapt to new situations, how we put people first and continue to support human rights, relationships and social justice. We couldn’t be prouder of the social work profession.