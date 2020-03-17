Independent report
Chief Social Workers for Adults' annual report: 2019 to 2020
The joint Chief Social Workers for Adults in England, Mark Harvey and Fran Leddra, set out the progress made in improving education, training and practice in adult social work.
The sixth annual report from the Chief Social Workers for Adults in England reviews progress to improve social work skills and practice and sets out national priorities for the coming year.
The report describes:
- ambitions for the profession including enhancing the leadership role of principal social workers
- proposals for improving safeguarding and reducing health inequalities, particularly for learning disabled people
The report offers a number of examples of social workers demonstrating innovative approaches that improve outcomes for people.