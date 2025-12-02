Centres of Excellence for Regulatory Science and Innovation (CERSIs)
An initiative to help drive advancements in healthcare, to ensure patients benefit from innovation and new treatments sooner.
CERSIs aim to drive the development of safer and more effective medicines and medical products and ensure timely access for patients.
By establishing a network of centres, launched in early 2025, CERSIs represent a landmark initiative in regulatory science. CERSIs foster collaboration between academia, industry and regulators to accelerate the delivery of safe innovation in human health.