Carers action plan 2018 to 2020: 1-year progress review
Sets out the progress that has been made towards fulfilling the commitments in the carers action plan 2018 to 2020.
The 1-year progress report highlights the progress that has been made in delivering the carers action plan 2018 to 2020 to increase support for carers.
The cross-government action plan was published in June 2018. It sets out the government’s commitment to supporting carers through 64 actions across 5 priorities.
Last updated 24 February 2020 + show all updates
Updated attachment 'Carers action plan: 1-year progress tracker'. A new action (1.2) has been added.
Added easy read version of the 1-year progress review.
First published.