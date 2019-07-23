Corporate report

Carers action plan 2018 to 2020: 1-year progress review

Sets out the progress that has been made towards fulfilling the commitments in the carers action plan 2018 to 2020.

Published 23 July 2019
Last updated 24 February 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Carers action plan: 1-year progress review

PDF, 205KB, 28 pages

Carers action plan: 1-year progress tracker

PDF, 316KB, 62 pages

Carers Action Plan: work we have done so far (easy read)

PDF, 1.56MB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The 1-year progress report highlights the progress that has been made in delivering the carers action plan 2018 to 2020 to increase support for carers.

The cross-government action plan was published in June 2018. It sets out the government’s commitment to supporting carers through 64 actions across 5 priorities.

Published 23 July 2019
Last updated 24 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated attachment 'Carers action plan: 1-year progress tracker'. A new action (1.2) has been added.

  2. Added easy read version of the 1-year progress review.

  3. First published.