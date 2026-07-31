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Guidance

Care continuity between midwifery and health visiting services

The importance of continuity between midwifery and health visiting services in England, and how this helps families receive safe, high-quality perinatal care.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
31 July 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Care continuity between midwifery and health visiting services: principles for practice

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Details

This guidance sets out practical, practice‑focused principles to strengthen continuity between midwifery and health visiting services across pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period.

It reflects current policy, evidence and learning, with a particular focus on:

  • relational continuity
  • shared professional oversight
  • co-ordinated working at points of transition

The guidance aligns with national priorities for integrated, community‑based postnatal care, including:

It is aimed at:

  • midwives, health visitors and service managers
  • commissioners and system leaders
  • professionals and partners working across maternity, primary care, public health nursing, early years and wider community services to support babies, children, young people and families

Updates to this page

Published 31 July 2026

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