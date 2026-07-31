Care continuity between midwifery and health visiting services
The importance of continuity between midwifery and health visiting services in England, and how this helps families receive safe, high-quality perinatal care.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This guidance sets out practical, practice‑focused principles to strengthen continuity between midwifery and health visiting services across pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period.
It reflects current policy, evidence and learning, with a particular focus on:
- relational continuity
- shared professional oversight
- co-ordinated working at points of transition
The guidance aligns with national priorities for integrated, community‑based postnatal care, including:
- the healthy child programme delivery model
- NHS England’s Improving postnatal care: a toolkit for integrated care boards, partners and providers
- updated National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guideline [NG194] Postnatal care
It is aimed at:
- midwives, health visitors and service managers
- commissioners and system leaders
- professionals and partners working across maternity, primary care, public health nursing, early years and wider community services to support babies, children, young people and families