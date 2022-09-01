Canada - United Kingdom Trade Continuity Agreement Protocol for Recognition of Good Manufacturing Practices
Expansion of extra-jurisdictional inspection outcomes.
On April 1, 2021, the Canada - United Kingdom Trade Continuity Agreement (CUK TCA) entered into force.
The CUK TCA Protocol on the mutual recognition of the compliance and enforcement programme regarding Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for pharmaceutical products (herein referred to as the Protocol for pharmaceuticals) allows Canada and the United Kingdom to maintain its efficiency and effectiveness of compliance and enforcement efforts, through a mutual recognition of certification for good manufacturing practices for pharmaceutical facilities located in their respective territories.