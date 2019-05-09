Research and analysis
Building Safety Programme: monthly data release - April 2019
The 18th monthly data release from the government’s Building Safety Programme.
Documents
Details
This data release uses figures current at 30 April 2019 and gives an update on the testing programme for Aluminium Composite Material cladding and progress identifying buildings with unsafe cladding combinations. This is the eighteenth in a series of monthly data releases.
Published 9 May 2019
Last updated 24 May 2019 + show all updates
- Added revised data release, table 3 and table 6.
- First published.