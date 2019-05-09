Research and analysis

Building Safety Programme: monthly data release - April 2019

The 18th monthly data release from the government’s Building Safety Programme.

Published 9 May 2019
Last updated 24 May 2019 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government

Documents

Building Safety Programme: monthly data release - April 2019 (revised 24 May 2019)

PDF, 1.05MB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 1: number of buildings identified with ACM cladding systems unlikely to meet Building Regulations, by tenure – England, 30 April 2019

View online Download CSV 211Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 2: remediation status of buildings with ACM cladding systems unlikely to meet Building Regulations, by tenure – England, 30 April 2019

View online Download CSV 653Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 3: number of buildings with ACM cladding systems unlikely to meet Building Regulations yet to be remediated, by local authority – England, 30 April 2019

View online Download CSV 1.29KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 4: samples received by BRE for testing – England, 30 April 2019

View online Download CSV 205Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 5: descriptions of large-scale system tests undertaken by the BRE and the number of buildings with similar cladding systems – England, 30 April 2019

View online Download CSV 1.13KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 6: number of buildings that were identified with ACM cladding systems unlikely to meet Building Regulations, by local authority – England, 30 April 2019

View online Download CSV 1.31KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This data release uses figures current at 30 April 2019 and gives an update on the testing programme for Aluminium Composite Material cladding and progress identifying buildings with unsafe cladding combinations. This is the eighteenth in a series of monthly data releases.

Published 9 May 2019
Last updated 24 May 2019 + show all updates
  1. Added revised data release, table 3 and table 6.
  2. First published.