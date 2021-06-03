Bridging the Gap: transitional safeguarding and the role of social work with adults
A joint, independent briefing setting out the importance of transitional safeguarding within adult social work.
This briefing is for people involved in safeguarding adults and social work. It is relevant to practitioners, senior leaders and other social care professionals providing support across local safeguarding partnerships.
This briefing:
describes what transitional safeguarding is, why it is needed and how the contribution of adult social work is essential to developing and embedding a more transitional approach to safeguarding young people into adulthood
focuses on sexual and criminal exploitation
aims to inform, inspire change and celebrate the contribution of the adult social work sector