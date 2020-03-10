Branded Health Service Medicines (Costs) Regulations 2018: annual review, 2019 to 2020

The statutory scheme for branded medicines pricing is set out in legislation in the Branded Health Service Medicines (Costs) Regulations 2018, which came into force on 1 April 2018.

This is an annual review of those regulations. It sets out:

the objectives of the scheme

how far the regulations have met the objectives

how appropriate the objectives still are

In January 2020, the government published a consultation on proposed changes to the statutory scheme to control the costs of branded health service medicines.