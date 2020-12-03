Policy paper

Better Care Fund: policy statement 2020 to 2021

Sets out the process for agreeing local Better Care Fund plans for 2020 to 2021 and confirms conditions for the Fund.

Published 3 December 2020
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government and Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Better Care Fund: policy statement 2020 to 2021

HTML

Details

This document confirms how local authorities and clinical commissioning groups should proceed with finalising plans and pooling agreements for funding under the Better Care Fund (BCF) in 2020 to 2021, and sets out the national conditions for the Fund.

BCF plans are jointly developed by health and social care partners in every area in England and support integrated, person centred care in communities.

Published 3 December 2020

Brexit transition

29 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021