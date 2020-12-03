Better Care Fund: policy statement 2020 to 2021
Sets out the process for agreeing local Better Care Fund plans for 2020 to 2021 and confirms conditions for the Fund.
Details
This document confirms how local authorities and clinical commissioning groups should proceed with finalising plans and pooling agreements for funding under the Better Care Fund (BCF) in 2020 to 2021, and sets out the national conditions for the Fund.
BCF plans are jointly developed by health and social care partners in every area in England and support integrated, person centred care in communities.