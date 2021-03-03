Ben Wallace, Defence Secretary letter to the AFPRB Chair Pay Round 2021 to 2022
Letter from the Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP, Secretary of State for Defence, to Mr Peter Maddison QPM, Chair of Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body regarding Pay Round 2021 to 2022.
This letter from the Secretary of State for Defence to Mr Peter Maddison, Chair of Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body (AFPRB) formally requests work to begin on Pay Round 2021 to 2022. The letter also contains acknowledgement of the AFPRB’s work during Pay Round 2020 to 2021.