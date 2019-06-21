Transparency data

BEIS: special advisers' gifts, hospitality and meetings, January to March 2019

Data on gifts and hospitality received by special advisers, and meetings they attended with senior media figures.

Published 21 June 2019
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

BEIS special advisers' hospitality, January to March 2019

BEIS special advisers' gifts, January to March 2019

BEIS special advisers' meetings with senior media figures, January to March 2019

Details

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) publishes details of special advisers’ meetings with senior media figures and any gifts or hospitality they received on a quarterly basis.

This data is also available on data.gov.uk:

