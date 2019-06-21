Transparency data
BEIS: special advisers' gifts, hospitality and meetings, January to March 2019
Data on gifts and hospitality received by special advisers, and meetings they attended with senior media figures.
Documents
Details
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) publishes details of special advisers’ meetings with senior media figures and any gifts or hospitality they received on a quarterly basis.
This data is also available on data.gov.uk:
Published 21 June 2019