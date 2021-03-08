Decision

Avalglucosidase alfa in the treatment of Pompe disease

EAMS scientific opinion issued to Aventis Pharma Ltd t/a Sanofi for avalglucosidase alfa in the treatment of late- and infantile-onset Pompe disease for patients who have already received enzyme replacement therapy with alglucosidase alfa.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
8 March 2021

Avalglucosidase alfa Public Assessment Report (PAR)

Avalglucosidase alfa Treatment Protocol Information for healthcare professionals

Avalglucosidase alfa_Treatment protocol_Information for patients

Avalglucosidase alfa_Treament protocol_Information on the Pharmacovigilance System

Avalglucosidase alfa_Information for NHS Medical Director

For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.

The scientific opinion includes:

  • a public assessment report (PAR)

  • a treatment protocol:

    • for healthcare professionals
    • for patients
    • on the pharmacovigilance system

  • Information for NHS Medical Directors

Information and details regarding patient access

For new patients wishing to access EAMS medicines in England, trusts must register patients on the NHS England web-based registration system. Queries to NHS England regarding the scheme can be submitted to england.eams@nhs.net

For information about access in Northern Ireland, contact Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and Ryan Wilson, Secondary Care Directorate at ryan.wilson@health-ni.gov.uk

For information about access in Scotland contact the Scottish Government Directorate General Health & Social Care at medicines.policy@gov.scot

For information about access in Wales, contact the Welsh Government Health and Social Services Group by emailing Andrew Evans, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer or Lynne Schofield, Head of Pharmacy and Prescribing policy at Pharmacyand.PrescribingBranch@gov.wales

