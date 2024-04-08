AUKUS defence ministers joint statement: April 2024
The defence ministers of the AUKUS partnership issued a joint statement on 8 April 2024.
Documents
Details
The Honourable Richard Marles MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Australia; the Right Honourable Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Defence, United Kingdom; and the Honorable Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, United States have released a joint statement providing an update on the progress of the AUKUS defence and security partnership.