Policy paper

AUKUS defence ministers joint statement: April 2024

The defence ministers of the AUKUS partnership issued a joint statement on 8 April 2024.

From:
Ministry of Defence and The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP
Published
8 April 2024

Documents

AUKUS defence ministers joint statement: April 2024

HTML

Details

The Honourable Richard Marles MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Australia; the Right Honourable Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Defence, United Kingdom; and the Honorable Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, United States have released a joint statement providing an update on the progress of the AUKUS defence and security partnership.

Published 8 April 2024