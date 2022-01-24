Asciminib in the treatment of chronic myeloid leukaemia
EAMS scientific opinion issued to Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Limited for asciminib in the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukaemia in chronic phase without T315I mutation previously treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.
The scientific opinion includes:
- a public assessment report (PAR)
- a treatment protocol:
- for healthcare professionals
- for patients
- on the pharmacovigilance system
- Information for NHS Medical Directors
