Decision

Asciminib in the treatment of chronic myeloid leukaemia

EAMS scientific opinion issued to Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Limited for asciminib in the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukaemia in chronic phase without T315I mutation previously treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
24 January 2022

Documents

Asciminib Treatment protocol Information on the Pharmacovigilance system

HTML

Asciminib Treatment protocol Information on the Pharmacovigilance system

PDF, 150 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Asciminib Treatment protocol Information for healthcare professionals

HTML

Asciminib Treatment protocol Information for healthcare professionals

PDF, 324 KB, 18 pages

Asciminib Information for NHS Medical Director

HTML

Asciminib Information for NHS Medical Director

PDF, 121 KB, 5 pages

Asciminib Public Assessment Report (PAR)

HTML

Asciminib Public Assessment Report (PAR)

PDF, 141 KB, 4 pages

Asciminib Treatment protocol Information for patients

HTML

Asciminib Treatment protocol Information for patients

PDF, 179 KB, 8 pages

Details

For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.

The scientific opinion includes:

  • a public assessment report (PAR)
  • a treatment protocol:
  • for healthcare professionals
  • for patients
    • on the pharmacovigilance system
    • Information for NHS Medical Directors
Published 24 January 2022

