Army Doctrine Publication (ADP) Operations is the primary source of UK higher-level tactical doctrine for the land operating environment.
Army Doctrine Publication (ADP) Land Operations is the primary source of UK higher-level tactical doctrine for the land operating environment and is the capstone doctrine for British Land Forces.
It builds on NATO and UK Defence doctrine, and develops themes from ADP Land Operations 2005 and ADP Operations 2010, updating and developing the underlying philosophy and principles which drive Land Forces operations.
ADP Land Operations is aimed primarily at sub-unit, unit and formation commanders, and staffs working in the Land environment, although all officers (commissioned and non-commissioned) are required to have a working knowledge of it and to explain it to their subordinates.
