Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body forty-sixth report 2017

From:
Armed Forces' Pay Review Body, Ministry of Defence, and Office of Manpower Economics
First published:
28 March 2017

Recommendations from the Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body (AFPRB) on Armed Forces remuneration and charges.

Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body forty-sixth report 2017

Ref: ISBN 9781474140607, Cm 9437 PDF, 2.51MB, 111 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email anne.ball@bis.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body Forty-Sixth Report 2017

Ref: ISBN 9781474140591, Cm 9437 PDF, 4.87MB, 110 pages

Executive Summary

PDF, 115KB, 8 pages

This report sets out the AFPRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for Armed Forces remuneration and charges. The Government responded to the report in Parliament.

The AFPRB is independent and makes recommendations on the remuneration and charges for members of the UK Armed Forces

Published: 28 March 2017

