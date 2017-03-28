Independent report
Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body forty-sixth report 2017
- Armed Forces' Pay Review Body, Ministry of Defence, and Office of Manpower Economics
- 28 March 2017
Recommendations from the Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body (AFPRB) on Armed Forces remuneration and charges.
Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body forty-sixth report 2017
Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body Forty-Sixth Report 2017
Executive Summary
Details
This report sets out the AFPRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for Armed Forces remuneration and charges. The Government responded to the report in Parliament.
The AFPRB is independent and makes recommendations on the remuneration and charges for members of the UK Armed Forces
Published: 28 March 2017