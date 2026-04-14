Research and analysis

Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding Overseas Survey 2025

A survey to better understand the experiences of armed forces families.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
14 April 2026

Documents

Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding Overseas Survey 2025

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Survey Questions - Dual Serving Couples

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Survey Questions - Serving Personnel

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Survey Questions - Spouse/Partner

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Details

The Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding (AFFS) team commissioned a survey aimed at Armed Forces families living overseas to better understand their lived experience and provide an evidence base to help review current policy processes and develop future policy. The survey was issued to Serving personnel including dual-Serving and spouses/partners assigned overseas.

Updates to this page

Published 14 April 2026

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