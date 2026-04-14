Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding Overseas Survey 2025
A survey to better understand the experiences of armed forces families.
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The Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding (AFFS) team commissioned a survey aimed at Armed Forces families living overseas to better understand their lived experience and provide an evidence base to help review current policy processes and develop future policy. The survey was issued to Serving personnel including dual-Serving and spouses/partners assigned overseas.