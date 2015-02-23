Guidance

Armed forces domestic abuse: common concerns

Feedback on common concerns raised by victims and perpetrators from the armed forces community.

Feedback on common concerns

Information on common concerns raised raised by victims and perpetrators from the armed forces community:

  • impact on career
  • confidentiality
  • service accommodation
  • leaving the military community
  • children’s education
  • visa application
  • embarassed asking for help
  • seeking support from a welfare worker who is the same gender
  • problems with alcohol

