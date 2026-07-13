Armed Forces Bill 2026 Memorandum
The memorandum is intended to assist parliamentary scrutiny by providing a clear explanation of the measures contained in the Bill and the policy objectives they are designed to achieve.
Documents
Details
The accompanying Ministry of Defence memorandum, published alongside the Bill’s introduction in the House of Lords, explains the purpose, policy rationale and intended effect of each clause and schedule.
It outlines the key reforms proposed by the Bill, including renewal of the Armed Forces Act 2006, expansion of the Armed Forces Covenant legal duty, establishment of the Defence Housing Service, and a package of measures to strengthen the Service Justice System.