MOD byelaws: Argyll and Bute
This page brings together all available byelaws within Argyll and Bute. Please select a link to view the byelaws.
To be reviewed
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Faslane, Coulport and Rhu Narrows byelaws 1986
- Glen Mallan Jetty & DM Glen Douglas ^
- Loch Fyne Noise Range ^
- Loch Goil Noise Range ^
- Rhu Narrows byelaws 1992
- Rosneath and Barons Point Ranges (Clyde Signature Ranges) ^
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD
- Royal Navy Loch Long Torpedo Range byelaws 1960 and Royal Navy Loch Long Torpedo Range byelaws 1960 (Amendment) byelaws 1972
- The Holy Loch byelaws 1986
Revoked
Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Faslane, Coulport and Rhu Narrows byelaws 1971 and Faslane, Coulport and Rhu Narrows byelaws 1971 (Amendment) byelaws 1973
- Glen Fruin Road byelaws 1987
- Royal Navy Torpedo Range at Arrochar byelaws 1910 ^
-
Royal Navy Torpedo Range at Arrochar byelaws 1926 ^
^ No copy of the byelaw document is currently available
Last updated 12 September 2018 + show all updates
- Updated the web content after the last internet review.
- Added revised copy of Rhu Narrows byelaws.
- First published.