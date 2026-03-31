Guidance

Approving clinical investigations

How the MHRA decides whether to approve a clinical investigation for medical devices.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
31 March 2026

Documents

The MHRA approval process for clinical investigations

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Details

We aim to process applications in the shortest time possible, while ensuring that any risk to the patient and user is minimised and the investigation is justified by the potential benefit to the participants in the proposed clinical investigation.

This guidance explains our processes and timetables for clinical investigations in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

You should read this alongside our guidance on clinical investigations for medical devices.

Updates to this page

Published 31 March 2026

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