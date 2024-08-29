Guidance

Appointment of AUKUS Adviser and report: Terms of Reference

The Terms of Reference of Sir Stephen Lovegrove's appointment as the UK Government’s AUKUS Adviser and the report that will reinforce the progress and benefits of the AUKUS programme.

Ministry of Defence
29 August 2024

Terms of Reference

The Terms of Reference provides more detail about Sir Stephen Lovegrove’s appointment and report, which will reinforce the progress and benefits of the AUKUS programme and propose the UK’s strategic ambition for AUKUS going forward.

New government adviser to maximise benefits of AUKUS partnership

Published 29 August 2024

