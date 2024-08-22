New government adviser to maximise benefits of AUKUS partnership

Sir Stephen Lovegrove appointed Government AUKUS Adviser, to maximise potential of AUKUS.

Sir Stephen brings wealth of defence and national security experience.

Follows landmark export reforms supporting frictionless trade with AUKUS partners.

Sir Stephen has a wealth of experience, as the National Security Adviser at the time of the AUKUS announcement in 2021 and as the previous Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

Sir Stephen will lead a piece of work to reinforce the progress and benefits of the AUKUS programme – reporting by the end of October. His report will establish UK progress against the original AUKUS ambition so far, identify any barriers to success, and how to unlock further areas of opportunity to maximise the potential of AUKUS.

As the AUKUS 3rd anniversary approaches, the appointment is a sign of the new government’s commitment to maximising the benefits of the defence and security partnership.

Sir Stephen will work with UK, Australian and US partners throughout his work, helping deliver the fullest possible advantage of the AUKUS partnership – ensuring both defence and economic benefits.

Defence Secretary, John Healey said:

As tensions increase, and conflicts continue around the globe, our partnerships with our allies are critically important. AUKUS is a pioneering partnership that will not only bolster our defence and security but can drive jobs and economic growth in communities across the UK. Sir Stephen’s advice on AUKUS carries the strength of his widely respected national security experience. I am very grateful to him for taking on this role to help maximise the benefits of AUKUS.

Sir Stephen Lovegrove, UK Government AUKUS Adviser, said:

AUKUS is the most significant global security partnership the UK has joined in decades. With work that is hugely complex and spanning many years it’s entirely right that an assessment is taken of the UK’s progress to date and the opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to starting work immediately to help maximise the potential of this crucial programme.

Sir Stephen’s work will form a contribution to the longer Strategic Defence Review, helping propose the UK’s strategic ambition for AUKUS going forward.

The announcement follows last week’s landmark export control changes that will enable all three AUKUS nations to work more closely together to develop next-generation technologies, compete with adversaries and support interoperability in the Indo-Pacific.

It is estimated the reforms – which will lift certain export controls and restrictions on technology sharing – will cover up to £500 million of UK defence exports each year, and billions of dollars of trade across all three nations, helping boost UK economic growth.