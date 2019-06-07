Research and analysis
Analysis relating to State Pension age changes from the 1995 and 2011 Pensions Acts
This publication contains new analysis that has been produced by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) relating to State Pension age changes from the 1995 and 2011 Pensions Acts.
This analytical release contains new analysis that was produced by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) relating to State Pension age changes from the 1995 and 2011 Pensions Acts. It is a mix of different analyses, including updated cost modelling, and analysis of the people affected by the State Pension age changes.
The analysis includes:
- an estimate of the costs of reducing women’s State Pension age to 60 and men’s State Pension age to 65, over the period 2010/11 to 2025/26 – this updates a previous cost estimate of the cost of reversing women’s State Pension age changes that was published in 2016
- estimates of private pension wealth of men and women born between 1942 and 1966 by age and sex
- employment rates of women born between 1950 and 1958
- a time-series of private pension participation since 1997 split by sex, public/private sector and industry
