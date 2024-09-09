Research and analysis

Amending the medical certificate of cause of death (MCCD) process: survey results

A report on the outcomes of a survey looking at amending the MCCD to reduce the number of uncertified deaths in England and Wales.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
9 September 2024

Applies to England and Wales

Documents

Amending the medical certificate of cause of death (MCCD) process: survey results

HTML

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) issued a survey to professionals involved in the death management system in England and Wales to look at ways of reducing the volume of legally uncertified deaths.

The survey remained open for 5 weeks over June and July 2023. It asked respondents whether the period within which a medical practitioner attended a patient prior to death should continue to be specified and, if so, whether the current 28-day period should be retained or extended.
 
This report sets out an analysis of the responses received and is aimed at:

  • NHS and social care organisations
  • local government
  • bereavement services
  • the funeral industry
  • professional and regulatory bodies
  • religious or faith groups
  • coroner services
  • registration services
  • healthcare professionals  
  • independent healthcare providers

Updates to this page

Published 9 September 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page