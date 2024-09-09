Amending the medical certificate of cause of death (MCCD) process: survey results
A report on the outcomes of a survey looking at amending the MCCD to reduce the number of uncertified deaths in England and Wales.
Applies to England and Wales
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) issued a survey to professionals involved in the death management system in England and Wales to look at ways of reducing the volume of legally uncertified deaths.
The survey remained open for 5 weeks over June and July 2023. It asked respondents whether the period within which a medical practitioner attended a patient prior to death should continue to be specified and, if so, whether the current 28-day period should be retained or extended.
This report sets out an analysis of the responses received and is aimed at:
- NHS and social care organisations
- local government
- bereavement services
- the funeral industry
- professional and regulatory bodies
- religious or faith groups
- coroner services
- registration services
- healthcare professionals
- independent healthcare providers