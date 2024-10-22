Ambulance Service Long Service and Good Conduct Medal
Eligibility criteria and qualifying service changes to the Royal Warrant for the Ambulance Service (Emergency Duties) Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.
Documents
Details
Since 1995, the Royal Warrant for the Ambulance Service (Emergency Duties) Long Service and Good Conduct Medal has been awarded to paramedics, technicians and management staff who serve on frontline emergency duties for 20 years and demonstrate good conduct throughout their career.
The Royal Warrant for the medal was updated in October 2024, expanding the medal eligibility criteria to recognise emergency operation control room staff, including 999 call handlers and ambulance dispatchers, and now additionally recognises 30 and 40 years of service.
This guidance is aimed at:
- NHS ambulance or NHS foundation trusts in England and Wales
- the Scottish Ambulance Service NHS Trust in Scotland
- the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland
- the ambulance services in the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands