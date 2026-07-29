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Guidance

Ambient voice technology-enabled products

Device qualification and classification of ambient voice technology-enabled products that are medical devices intended to be placed on the market, or put into service, in Great Britain.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
29 July 2026

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Ambient voice technology-enabled products

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Ambient voice technology-enabled products

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Details

This guidance is intended to provide clarity on the qualification and classification of ambient voice technology-enabled products (AVT products) that are medical devices intended to be placed on the market or put into service in Great Britain (GB is England, Wales, and Scotland).

Updates to this page

Published 29 July 2026

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