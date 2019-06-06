Guidance
Aluminium foil in rolls originating in the People’s Republic of China (Anti-Dumping Duty 2337)
Find out about the continuance of Anti-Dumping Duty on imports of certain aluminium foil in rolls, originating in the People’s Republic of China.
Anti-Dumping Duty is an import duty charged in addition to normal customs duty and is applied across the whole EU. It is designed to allow the EU to take action against goods that are sold at less than their normal value – that being defined as the price for ‘like goods’ sold in the exporter’s home market.
Published 6 June 2019