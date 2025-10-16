AI Airlock Simulation Workshops
Key insights of three simulation workshops from the AI Airlock pilot testing programme. Please note that these documents are not formal guidance.
Documents
Details
During the AI Airlock pilot phase, the MHRA hosted three Simulation workshops exploring key regulatory challenge areas: Explainability in AI as a Medical Device, Evaluating hallucinations in AI for healthcare and post-market surveillance and continuous monitoring for AI as a Medical Device.
Each session brought together a diverse group of representatives from across industry, clinical practice, regulation, academia and technology. Participants included experts from the MHRA, NICE, NHS and a range of partner organisations. Their insights and collaborative contributions were instrumental in shaping the discussions and recommendations outlined in these reports.