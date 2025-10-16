Guidance

AI Airlock Simulation Workshops

Key insights of three simulation workshops from the AI Airlock pilot testing programme. Please note that these documents are not formal guidance.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
16 October 2025

AI Airlock Post-Market Surveillance Simulation Report

PDF, 478 KB, 9 pages

AI Airlock Explainability Simulation Report

PDF, 682 KB, 10 pages

AI Airlock Hallucination Simulation Report

PDF, 451 KB, 9 pages

During the AI Airlock pilot phase, the MHRA hosted three Simulation workshops exploring key regulatory challenge areas: Explainability in AI as a Medical Device, Evaluating hallucinations in AI for healthcare and post-market surveillance and continuous monitoring for AI as a Medical Device.

Each session brought together a diverse group of representatives from across industry, clinical practice, regulation, academia and technology. Participants included experts from the MHRA, NICE, NHS and a range of partner organisations. Their insights and collaborative contributions were instrumental in shaping the discussions and recommendations outlined in these reports.

