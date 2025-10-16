Guidance

AI Airlock Sandbox Pilot Programme Report

The MHRA’s AI Airlock pilot phase ran between April 2024 and March 2025. This report does not constitute formal MHRA guidance.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
16 October 2025

AI Airlock Sandbox Programme Report

PDF, 1.67 MB, 77 pages

The AI Airlock programme report contains a comprehensive overview of the methodology for establishing the regulatory sandbox, the four pilot case studies and the lessons learned from the independent programme evaluation. This report also summarises the key technical and regulatory insights and recommendations for changes to the regulatory and support framework for AI as a medical device.

