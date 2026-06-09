AI Airlock Sandbox Phase 2 Programme Report
The MHRA’s AI Airlock second phase ran between April 2025 and May 2026. This report does not constitute formal MHRA guidance.
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The AI Airlock programme report contains a comprehensive overview of the methodology for establishing the regulatory sandbox, the seven case studies and the lessons learned from the independent programme evaluation. This report also summarises the key technical and regulatory insights and recommendations for changes to the regulatory and support framework for AI as a medical device.