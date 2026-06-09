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Guidance

AI Airlock Sandbox Phase 2 Programme Report

The MHRA’s AI Airlock second phase ran between April 2025 and May 2026. This report does not constitute formal MHRA guidance.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
9 June 2026

Documents

AI Airlock Programme Report

PDF, 1.21 MB, 48 pages

Details

The AI Airlock programme report contains a comprehensive overview of the methodology for establishing the regulatory sandbox, the seven case studies and the lessons learned from the independent programme evaluation. This report also summarises the key technical and regulatory insights and recommendations for changes to the regulatory and support framework for AI as a medical device.

Updates to this page

Published 9 June 2026

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