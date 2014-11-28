Advisory Fuel Rates
Find out about Advisory Fuel Rates (AFR) for company car users, when you can use them, and how they're calculated.
Documents
Details
These rates only apply to employees using a company car.
HMRC review rates quarterly on 1 March, 1 June, 1 September and 1 December.
You should check to make sure you understand when you can use the rates.
