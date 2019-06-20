Guidance

Advice on how to support a victim of terrorism

This guidance is to help family, friends, peers and the community surrounding victims of terrorism support someone who has been affected by a terrorist attack.

Published 20 June 2019
From:
Home Office

Documents

Details

This guidance is for family, friends, peers and the community surrounding victims of terrorism to help them support someone who has been affected by a terrorist attack. Developed by the government in partnership with the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, it aims to give you a greater understanding of the needs of someone who has experienced a terrorist attack so that you are more able to accommodate them.

Published 20 June 2019