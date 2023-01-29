Advice from the Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests, January 2023
Letters between Sir Laurie Magnus CBE and the Prime Minister and between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi.
This page contains correspondence constituting advice under the Ministerial Code.
The letters are between Sir Laurie Magnus (the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests) and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and between the Prime Minister and the Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi.
