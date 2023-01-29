Correspondence

Advice from the Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests, January 2023

Letters between Sir Laurie Magnus CBE and the Prime Minister and between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP
29 January 2023

Letter from Sir Laurie Magnus to the Prime Minister, 29 January 2023

Letter from Sir Laurie Magnus to the Prime Minister, 29 January 2023

Letter from the Prime Minister to the Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi, 29 January 2023

Letter from the Prime Minister to the Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi, 29 January 2023

This page contains correspondence constituting advice under the Ministerial Code.

The letters are between Sir Laurie Magnus (the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests) and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and between the Prime Minister and the Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi.

