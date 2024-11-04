Advice for Producers of E-Cigarette/Vape Products

On this page we provide advice for producers of E-cigarette and vape products. A producer is anyone who manufactures or imports e-cigarette or refill container products and anyone who re-brands them as their own. If you qualify as a producer, please see the guidance below for putting a new product onto the UK market.

Introduction

If you import or re-brand products, check with your supplier whether they have already made a UK notification for the specific product you sell. If they have done so, you do not need to submit a duplicate notification.

Part 6 of the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations (TRPR) 2016 sets out the requirements for e-cigarettes and refill containers.

Producers must submit information about their products to us through the MHRA Submission Portal and European Common Entry Gate (EU-CEG) notification portal for UK wide supply.

Before getting started

Registering to make submissions to the MHRA this page provides guidance on how to make submissions to the MHRA, this includes information for e-cigarette submissions.

Ensure that you have watched our videos below and have referred to the user reference guides prior to clicking on the link in the Getting Started section.

Three short video demos are provided below which cover all aspects of the user access management process - these steps will enable your organisation to gain access and manage user permissions for using MHRA Submissions.

You can access all three videos on Sharefile.

User registration - the end to end process for adding an initial company administrator

Add a new user - how to add an internal colleague as a user or company administrator

Add a new external user - how to add a third party consultant/consultancy as a user or company administrator

User reference guides

There are two user reference guides which contain step-by-step guidance on the processes:

Application

Once you have an MHRA Submission Portal account, you can continue with the application process. The following documents have published to help you:

Our submission portal provides an option to generate new submitter ID instead of pre-populating your EU submitter ID, please report this to us via the ‘Help and Support’ tile on MHRA submission portal before completing any submissions.

Once you have validated the submitter ID assigned by the MHRA submission portal and it corresponds with your EU submitter ID, you will have an option to raise a request to update your company display name. A request can be raised via the ‘Help and Support’ tile.

Please note: The company name displayed on the MHRA submission portal is also used in the extract published on our website. If your company ownership has changed and you require a new company ID on the MHRA submission portal then you can raise a ticket via the ‘Help and Support’ tile for a change of ownership.

The MHRA does not provide an XML creator. Notifications to the MHRA can be provided via existing XML documents or manually using our bulk uploader or online form.

Fee reduction

To receive fee reduction for both Northern Ireland and Great Britain products must retain the same ECID in both regions. The regulations enable submitters to pay a single fee for Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Changes to the ECID between regions will result in two unique product identifiers which will be charged accordingly.

Should you encounter technical difficulties, please contact submissions@mhra.gov.uk (include a screenshot of the error).

The format and content of notifications will remain in line with those set out in the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2015/2183 on e-cigarettes.

Details of the information notifications are required to contain, are set out by the Commission in the Data Dictionary (PDF, 888KB, 37 pages).

If you make your product available in Great Britain under several brand names, you will be able to include all brand names for identical products in a single notification, for no additional fee. Each brand should be listed on the notification as a separate presentation.