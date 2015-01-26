Adverse incidents: in vitro diagnostic (IVD) blood glucose meters
Device-specific guidance for manufacturers on reporting adverse incidents under the vigilance system.
Documents
Details
Guidance for manufacturers reporting adverse incidents involving on IVD blood glucose monitors under the vigilance system.
To be read in conjunction with the guidelines on post market surveillance.
Updates to this pagePublished 26 January 2015
Last updated 15 January 2025 + show all updates
-
Updated to reflect the laying of The Medical Devices (Post-market Surveillance requirements) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.
-
Updated due to the end of the transition period.
-
First published.