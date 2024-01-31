Adult Social Work Apprenticeship Fund
Information for local authorities on applying for the £12 million Adult Social Work Apprenticeship Fund that aims to increase social worker capacity in adult social care.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The government is making £12 million available for local authorities to apply for a contribution towards the costs of training and supervising new social work apprentices.
Local authorities can apply for funding of up to £30,000 per apprenticeship. To apply for funding, local authorities must submit an expression of interest (EOI) application form.
The Adult Social Work Apprenticeship Fund will aim to:
- increase social worker workforce capacity in adult social care across England
- support all training routes into the social work profession
- increase opportunity for those who may not have the financial resources to pursue social work through the traditional academic route
- support adult social care pressures by increasing the number of apprentices