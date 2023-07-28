Correspondence

Adult social care winter letter 2023 to 2024

Letter from Helen Whately, Minister of State for Social Care, setting out the priorities for adult social care this winter.

Department of Health and Social Care and Helen Whately MP
28 July 2023

Applies to England

Adult social care winter letter 2023 to 2024

This letter sets out the critical actions needed across the adult social care sector to protect individuals and their carers and deliver operational resilience in winter 2023 to 2024.

It is aimed at:

  • local authorities
  • directors of adult social services
  • integrated care boards and partnerships
  • adult social care provider representative organisations
  • adult social care providers
  • local authority adult social care staff including social workers and occupational therapists
