Adult social care: market shaping
How to create personalised, high quality, sustainable care solutions using a range of care providers and support organisations.
Documents
Details
This information is aimed at:
- people who buy social care services
- local authority and clinical commissioning group commissioners
- personal budget holders
- people who fund their own care
- care service providers
- potential investors in the care sector
The adult social care market refers to independent care sector providers and support organisations that provide Care Quality Commission regulated services.
This includes care and home care as well as unregulated care, such as:
- personal assistants
- volunteers
- communities and informal family carers
- wider support services
Updates to this page
Last updated 7 October 2024 + show all updates
-
Updated the 'Workforce aspects of the care market' section to include the latest links.
-
Added link to 'Working with care providers to understand costs' in 'Resources for commissioners' section.
-
First published.