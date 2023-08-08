Adult social care intervention framework for local authorities
Sets out the government’s approach to intervention in adult social care in England.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This framework is intended to provide information to local authorities in England on the government’s approach to intervention in adult social care.
New powers of intervention were introduced through the Health and Care Act 2022. These powers enable the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to intervene where they are satisfied that local authorities have failed or are failing to discharge Care Act 2014 functions to an acceptable standard.
The framework is aimed at directors of adult social services, chief executives and elected members of local authorities.