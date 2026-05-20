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Guidance

Adult social care finance return 2025 to 2026

Instructions for completing the adult social care finance return (ASCFR) data collection for the year 2025 to 2026.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
20 May 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Instructions for completing the ASCFR 2025 to 2026

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ASCFR terminology and its usage

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Details

The ASCFR collects information from local authorities about income and expenditure on adult social care in England.

The data from the collection helps the Department of Health and Social Care understand how local authorities fund and deliver adult social care, and supports national statistics and policy development.

This guidance is to help you complete the ASCFR for 2025 to 2026. It includes:

  • instructions for completing the ASCFR 2025 to 2026: guidance on how to complete the return, including how to record data and meet validation requirements
  • ASCFR terminology and its usage: definitions and guidance on how terms should be interpreted to ensure consistent reporting across local authorities

You should use both documents together when completing your return.

Updates to this page

Published 20 May 2026

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