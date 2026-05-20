Adult social care finance return 2025 to 2026
Instructions for completing the adult social care finance return (ASCFR) data collection for the year 2025 to 2026.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The ASCFR collects information from local authorities about income and expenditure on adult social care in England.
The data from the collection helps the Department of Health and Social Care understand how local authorities fund and deliver adult social care, and supports national statistics and policy development.
This guidance is to help you complete the ASCFR for 2025 to 2026. It includes:
- instructions for completing the ASCFR 2025 to 2026: guidance on how to complete the return, including how to record data and meet validation requirements
- ASCFR terminology and its usage: definitions and guidance on how terms should be interpreted to ensure consistent reporting across local authorities
You should use both documents together when completing your return.