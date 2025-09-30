Guidance

Adult social care data collection: September 2025 notice

Information about the mandated national adult social care data returns for the year 2025 to 2026.

30 September 2025

Applies to England

This notice (formerly a letter) provides information and deadlines on the mandated national adult social care data returns that councils with adult social services responsibilities (CASSRs) are required to complete. This includes important dates for the 2025 to 2026 data returns.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has taken over responsibility for these mandated collections. The data should still be submitted through the Strategic Data Collection Service (SDCS) in 2026.

