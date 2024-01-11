Adult social care client level data: privacy notice
This notice is designed to help you understand how and why we process adult social care client level data.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care processes local authority adult social care data – covering requests for support, assessments and reviews, and services provided or commissioned by the local authority – to:
- support national policy development and delivery
- provide insights and benchmarking for local authorities
This privacy notice is for people requesting or receiving local authority provided or commissioned care and support. It explains:
- why we collect your data
- what personal data we collect
- how we use your data
- the legal basis for processing your data
- who we will share your data with
- how long we will keep your data
- how we keep your data secure
- your rights as a data subject