Adult social care charging reform - trailblazer initiative: grant determination 2022 to 2023
Information on adult social care charging reform grant allocations to trailblazer local authorities for 2022 to 2023.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
As part of the closure of the charging reform trailblazer initiative, this page sets out information on:
- trailblazer funding for Oxfordshire County Council, which joined the initiative late
- residual funding for these trailblazers: the London Borough of Newham and the City of Wolverhampton
Published 29 March 2023