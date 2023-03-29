Guidance

Adult social care charging reform - trailblazer initiative: grant determination 2022 to 2023

Information on adult social care charging reform grant allocations to trailblazer local authorities for 2022 to 2023.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
29 March 2023

Applies to England

Documents

Adult social care charging reform: grant determination for trailblazer fund (no. 31/6586)

HTML

Details

As part of the closure of the charging reform trailblazer initiative, this page sets out information on:

  • trailblazer funding for Oxfordshire County Council, which joined the initiative late
  • residual funding for these trailblazers: the London Borough of Newham and the City of Wolverhampton
Published 29 March 2023