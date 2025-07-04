Adult social care and the cost of inaction: government response to the HSCC

Policy paper

Government response to the recommendations made by the Health and Social Care Committee (HSCC) in their report on adult social care and the cost of inaction.

This is the government’s formal response to the recommendations made by the Health and Social Care Committee in their report Adult social care reform: the cost of inaction, published on 5 May 2025.

The government welcomes the committee’s report and shares their view that adult social care should be championed for its transformative impact. The government recognises the significant challenges facing the system and agrees that comprehensive reform is essential. This is already underway with immediate improvements being made while an independent commission, chaired by Baroness Louise Casey, will set out a long-term plan to build a national care service.

