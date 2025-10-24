Guidance

Adult personal social services: specific revenue funding and grant allocations 2025 to 2026

Details and allocations of Department of Health and Social Care local authority-specific revenue funding for the financial year 2025 to 2026.

Department of Health and Social Care
24 October 2025

Applies to England

Local authority social services letter 2025 to 2026

Local authorities social services grant determination 2025 to 2026: no 31/8014

Grant allocations 2025 to 2026

Local authority social services letter 2025 to 2026’ clarifies local authority-specific revenue funding for the financial year 2025 to 2026, which was subject to the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2024. This includes information on the:

  • Local Reform and Community Voices grant
  • Social Care in Prisons grant
  • War Pensions Disregard grant

‘Grant allocations 2025 to 2026’ sets out the funding allocated to each local authority across all 3 grants, and the grant determination details their conditions and purpose.

