Adult personal social services: specific revenue funding and grant allocations 2025 to 2026
Details and allocations of Department of Health and Social Care local authority-specific revenue funding for the financial year 2025 to 2026.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Local authority social services letter 2025 to 2026’ clarifies local authority-specific revenue funding for the financial year 2025 to 2026, which was subject to the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2024. This includes information on the:
- Local Reform and Community Voices grant
- Social Care in Prisons grant
- War Pensions Disregard grant
‘Grant allocations 2025 to 2026’ sets out the funding allocated to each local authority across all 3 grants, and the grant determination details their conditions and purpose.