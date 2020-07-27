Adult personal social services: revenue funding 2020 to 2021
The local authority social services letter (LASSL) confirms specific revenue funding and grant allocations for adult social care services.
This letter sets out the details for the 2020 to 2021 financial year for the 3 revenue grants the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) pays councils on an annual basis to fund specific duties for adult social care.
The letter outlines the grants and the allocation for each local authority.
Published 27 July 2020